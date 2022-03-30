HC Wainwright Lowers I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $80.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 312.58% from the company’s previous close.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

