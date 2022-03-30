HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $263.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.21 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

