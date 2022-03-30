Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00209462 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.62 or 0.00422010 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00053872 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

