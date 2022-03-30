Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $434.51

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.51 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.70). Helical shares last traded at GBX 431.50 ($5.65), with a volume of 85,828 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 520 ($6.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 408.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of £527.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.58.
About Helical (LON:HLCL)
Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.
