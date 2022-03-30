Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €75.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($82.42) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.94 ($87.85).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €62.56 ($68.75) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($142.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.76.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

