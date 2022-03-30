HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.42.

HEXO opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $251.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,388,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 388,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HEXO by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

