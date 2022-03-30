Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Increases Dividend to GBX 33 Per Share

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HCFT opened at GBX 970 ($12.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £50.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. Highcroft Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 717.50 ($9.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 965.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 910.39.
About Highcroft Investments (Get Rating)
