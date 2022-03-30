Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Increases Dividend to GBX 33 Per Share

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HCFT opened at GBX 970 ($12.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £50.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. Highcroft Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 717.50 ($9.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 965.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 910.39.

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

