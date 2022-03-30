HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HTBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $496.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.62.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

