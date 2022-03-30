Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

