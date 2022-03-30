Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.20. 77,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,053 shares of company stock worth $25,240,844. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after acquiring an additional 229,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

