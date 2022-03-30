Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 297,715 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2,993.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181,280 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

