Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys Shares of 1,535 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $120.38. 4,056,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,452. The firm has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

