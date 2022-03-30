Howard Financial Services LTD. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,262,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,649,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

