Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$50.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 559,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,877. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76.
