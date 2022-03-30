Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.16. 3,435,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,632. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.24 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

