HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 389,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720,296. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.86.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 95,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

