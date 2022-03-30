H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,175. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

