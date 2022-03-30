H&T Group (LON:HAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $355.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.47), with a volume of 106703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.50 ($4.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 8.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. H&T Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.