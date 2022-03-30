Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.56, but opened at $34.75. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 28,877 shares trading hands.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

