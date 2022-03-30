Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 311,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

HDSN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 56.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

