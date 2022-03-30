Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Humacyte alerts:

HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humacyte by 1,853.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 573,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Humacyte by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 124,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.