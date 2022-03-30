Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.
About Humacyte (Get Rating)
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
