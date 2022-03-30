Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,080 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 446.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.81. The stock had a trading volume of 688,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,247. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.22. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

