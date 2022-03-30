Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,947. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

