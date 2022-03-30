Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,746,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.