Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.32. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 578,470 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
