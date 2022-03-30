Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.32. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 578,470 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 256,065 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.