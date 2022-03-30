ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) Insider John (Jack) Perry CBE Buys 22,630 Shares

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 22,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £226.30 ($296.44).

LBOW opened at GBX 67.90 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.08. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

Get ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.