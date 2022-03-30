Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 60,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 111,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

