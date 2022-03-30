Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, insider Huang Li purchased 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$1,230,000.00 ($924,812.03).

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

