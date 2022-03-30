Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IMCR opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunocore (IMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.