Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
About Immunocore (Get Rating)
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
