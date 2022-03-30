Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.
IMNM stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Immunome has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $35.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immunome by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Immunome (Get Rating)
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunome (IMNM)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.