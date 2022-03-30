Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

IMNM stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Immunome has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immunome by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

