Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.34

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as low as C$14.15. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 8,590 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$35.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.30.
Income Financial Trust Company Profile (TSE:INC.UN)
