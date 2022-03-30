Insider Buying: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Acquires C$30,098.25 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,098.25.

HR.UN opened at C$13.26 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.84.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.