Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Buys 42,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Thilo Schroeder bought 725 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $17,914.75.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thilo Schroeder bought 53,118 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $1,259,958.96.

On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder bought 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $1,570,660.94.

On Friday, March 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 82,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $1,668,660.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder bought 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder bought 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder bought 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

Revolution Medicines stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 883,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 123.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 128.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 160.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.