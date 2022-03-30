Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys 8,900 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 2,934,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,353. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 89,003 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

