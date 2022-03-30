Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Major Shareholder Sells 14,187,515 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 14,187,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $532,031,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APR stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apria during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apria by 64.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

