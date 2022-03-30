Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.95. 4,427,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.43 and a beta of 0.93.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 36.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 49.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
