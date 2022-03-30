Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CEO Sells 12,132 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $5.78 on Wednesday, reaching $348.72. 306,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,716. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.51 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.10 and a 200 day moving average of $335.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

