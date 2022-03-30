Insider Selling: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$159,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,767.25.

TSE:OBE opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$905.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OBE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

