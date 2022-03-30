Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells 3,266 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

