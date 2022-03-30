Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells 7,281 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $11,044.89.

On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $17,062.32.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

