Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

IBP stock opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.48. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $86.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

