Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 340,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

INTA stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

