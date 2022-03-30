Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given a $41.00 target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Intel by 63.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200,661 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

