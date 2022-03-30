InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Announces $0.86 — Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.859 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

IHG opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. JustInvest LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

