InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 9,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18.
About InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterCure (IRCLF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.