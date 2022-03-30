International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.81 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will post $13.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.67 billion and the highest is $13.91 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $60.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.24 billion to $61.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 54,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $131.94. 5,275,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,464. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

