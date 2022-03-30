International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 490.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 629,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after buying an additional 412,405 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $131.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.67. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

