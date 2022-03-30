International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given New €2.30 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.30 ($2.53) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.45.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.06.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

