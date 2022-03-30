Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 360,517 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $49.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after buying an additional 152,554 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

