Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

SPGP stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $97.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48.

